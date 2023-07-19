American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.71

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.71 and last traded at $53.70, with a volume of 135693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

