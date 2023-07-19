American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.11% of American International Group worth $41,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

American International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AIG opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.80%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

