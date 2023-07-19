Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,179 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 454.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.63. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

