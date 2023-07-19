Amgen (AMG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109.50 Million

Amgen (AMG) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $109.50 million and approximately $2,566.06 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.69025051 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $144.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

