AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,022,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,147,000 after acquiring an additional 345,468 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 759.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 230,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 494,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,860,000 after acquiring an additional 214,863 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.83. The company had a trading volume of 133,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,100. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

