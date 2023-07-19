Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $15.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMPL shares. William Blair lowered shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Amplitude Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $688,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $688,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 56,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $574,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,096 shares of company stock worth $5,674,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Amplitude by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

Get Free Report

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

