Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Short Interest Up 12.7% in June

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 995,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 882,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,508. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $26.01.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,558,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,302,349. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

