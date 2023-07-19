Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.09. The stock had a trading volume of 591,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,307. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

