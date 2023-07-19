Analysts’ New Coverage for July 19th (ACVA, ADI, ALGM, AMD, AVGO, CARG, CARS, GFS, INTC, MCHP)

Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, July 19th:

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of. Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG). B. Riley issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS). B. Riley issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

