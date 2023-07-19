Analysts Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MESO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 132.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Price Performance

MESO stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $781.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

