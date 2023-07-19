Analysts Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) PT at $28.13

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.19.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of AZEK opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 342.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.45 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,530,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock worth $298,499,225. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

