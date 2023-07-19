Analyzing AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) and Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) and Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and Konecranes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Volvo (publ) $46.96 billion 0.95 $3.24 billion $1.83 11.95 Konecranes N/A N/A N/A $0.23 33.70

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Konecranes. AB Volvo (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konecranes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AB Volvo (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Konecranes pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. AB Volvo (publ) pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Konecranes pays out 57.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AB Volvo (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AB Volvo (publ) and Konecranes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Volvo (publ) 0 4 0 0 2.00 Konecranes 0 1 2 0 2.67

AB Volvo (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $192.67, suggesting a potential upside of 780.96%. Konecranes has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 325.26%. Given AB Volvo (publ)’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AB Volvo (publ) is more favorable than Konecranes.

Profitability

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and Konecranes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Volvo (publ) 7.76% 22.86% 6.17% Konecranes N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats Konecranes on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides road construction machine, haulers, wheel loaders and excavators. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its trucks; and an agreement with Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services lifting equipment. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. In addition, it provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries, as well as involved in design and manufacture of crane components. Further, the company offers container, bulk, and shipyard handling equipment, as well as mobile harbor cranes, lift trucks. Additionally, it engages in port services comprising of retrofits, inspection, spare parts, training, and digital services. Furthermore, the company is involved in consulting and engineering, ecolifting, safety assist, servicing, and maintenance of ports, and cores for lifting. The company serves automotive, container handling, general manufacturing, intermodal, metal production, mining, nuclear, paper and forest, petroleum and gas, power, shipyards, waste to energy and biomass sectors. Konecranes Plc was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hyvinkää, Finland.

