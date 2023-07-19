ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 10,000 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,272,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,178,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, July 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,831 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $501,970.86.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $693,630.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $761,138.01.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. 80,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,846. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.46 million, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.