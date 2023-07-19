Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $279.85

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 279.85 ($3.66) and traded as low as GBX 210.05 ($2.75). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.78), with a volume of 15,237 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £51.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,420.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 212.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 275.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

