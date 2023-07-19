Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIRC. Truist Financial raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

NYSE AIRC opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $46.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.