Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) Short Interest Update

Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 87,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APGN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apexigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apexigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apexigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Apexigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apexigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 13.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apexigen alerts:

Apexigen Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:APGN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. 12,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,716. Apexigen has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $31.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

About Apexigen

Apexigen ( NASDAQ:APGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Apexigen will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Apexigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apexigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apexigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.