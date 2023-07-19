Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) Short Interest Update

Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 87,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APGN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apexigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apexigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apexigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Apexigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apexigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 13.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:APGN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. 12,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,716. Apexigen has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $31.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.
Apexigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.
