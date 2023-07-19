Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 151,883 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 63,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

