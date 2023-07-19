Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $13.91.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
