Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AIF stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.