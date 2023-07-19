Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of AIF stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $13.45.
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
