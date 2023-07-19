Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Reduced by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $144.51 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $146.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average of $121.82. The firm has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

