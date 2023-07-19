Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,063 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 506,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 128,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,913. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.59.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.