ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOFree Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABIO opened at $2.05 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

