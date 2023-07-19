ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

ABIO opened at $2.05 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.