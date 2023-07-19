Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.

Arca Continental Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMBVF remained flat at $10.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Arca Continental has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

