Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.
Arca Continental Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMBVF remained flat at $10.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Arca Continental has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.
About Arca Continental
