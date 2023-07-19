ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.60

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.60 and last traded at $107.55, with a volume of 176680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average of $90.13.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.