Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

ASC opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 44.35% and a net margin of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 138,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

