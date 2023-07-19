Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,202,000,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8 %
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.18.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
