Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,108 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,296,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $903.43 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $372.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $803.64 and a 200-day moving average of $676.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

