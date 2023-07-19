Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2,128.33 Billion in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,326,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $312.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $316.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,672 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,576. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.84.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.