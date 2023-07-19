Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,886,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,687 shares of company stock worth $2,471,690 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

