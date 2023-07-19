Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,176 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,509,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

