Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1,411.46 Billion Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,460,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 360,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after buying an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after buying an additional 63,994 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

