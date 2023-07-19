Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1,944.18 Billion Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,177,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.