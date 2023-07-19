Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $58,495.50 Billion Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 367,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,495,504,000,000. AbbVie comprises 4.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,984,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $136.58 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average of $148.60. The firm has a market cap of $240.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

