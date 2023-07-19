Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,682,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of BLW opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

