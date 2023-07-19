Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,682,000,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BLW opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.13.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
- Celsius Winning Energy Drink Race, Outpacing Rival Monster
- OPKO Health is the Little Giant of Diversified Healthcare
- After Earnings Results, Markets Love Prologis Stock
- Can Novartis Move to New Highs and Sustain Them?
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.