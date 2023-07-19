Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,653,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $139.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

