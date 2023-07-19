Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,683,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,971,709 shares of company stock worth $657,636,217. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $337.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

