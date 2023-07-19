Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Argan has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

AGX stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $532.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.61. Argan has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 6.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Argan in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Argan by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Argan by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Argan by 50.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

