ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 303,296 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 852,504 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

