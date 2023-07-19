Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.45

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 344948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.61 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $362,691.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,051,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,132,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 858,203 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

