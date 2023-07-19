Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.95

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 1169916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).
Armadale Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 41.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.
About Armadale Capital
Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.
