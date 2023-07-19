ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $252,359.53

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $252,359.53 and approximately $81.29 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

