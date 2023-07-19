Arweave (AR) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $189.63 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $5.68 or 0.00018993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,896.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.00 or 0.00816124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00128730 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

