Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 6,970 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

