Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Grows Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $15,200,230,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 3.5 %

MRO stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

