Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $330,000 Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

