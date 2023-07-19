Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 364,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 83,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Shares of HIG opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

