Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 19,760 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

