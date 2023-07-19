Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 6,810 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,711,000,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

