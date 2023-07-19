Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $256,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,870 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

