Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE AFG opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

