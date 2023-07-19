ASD (ASD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.29 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $39.37 million and $4.29 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021308 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,015.29 or 1.00057377 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05989577 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,283,956.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.